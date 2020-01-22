17
Do You Got the RITE Stuff?

RITE – Relevant, Interesting, Timely, and Entertaining – is a formula for developing content of interest to your audience. In this post, I share examples of each type.


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 52 minutes ago

Rachel: Thanks for your nice reply! :) NKOB is not my cup of tea! ;) I listened to synth pop music back in the day, and enjoying this kind of music now and then. I recently interviewed James Knights of Knight$ on my podcast.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Rachel: Your piece came at the "rite" moment! ;) I will link to it in the next issue of my re-launched newsletter.

All the Best,

Martin

P.S. We "have" to talk about the "new kids on the block"... and your musical taste. ;)
- 0 +



Written by centralpawebster
2 hours ago

Thanks for the kind comments, Martin! Who doesn't like NKOB? lol!
- 0 +



