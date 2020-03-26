16
Is your business on Tik Tok Yet?

Follow our guide to build an effective Tik Tok marketing strategy for your business.

Learn how to find your audience, establish rapport, maximize engagement and gain traction.


Written by lyceum
1 day 17 hours ago

Erik: My personal reason is that I don't trust the management of the app. Here is the link to the article:

https://www.businessinsider.com/tiktok-censorship-users-deemed-ugly-overweight-or-disabled-2020-3
Written by Ileane
1 day 17 hours ago

I think Tik Tok might be a fun app to try but I would only use it to make content for other platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.
Written by lyceum
5 days ago

Erik: I hear you!

I have an issue on how the app is controlled by certain forces. Did you read the article on Business Insider?
Written by erikemanuelli
2 days ago

Can you share the Business Insider article link, please, Martin?
Written by lyceum
6 days ago

Janice: It is the younger crowd that are using TikTok. It has become a hype, and plenty of marketing players and influencers are jumping on the bandwagon. Then Generation X,Y,Z etc., will be bored, they will find some new cool tool to use for a bit.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by erikemanuelli
5 days ago

My 10 years old nephew is using TikTok.

My 40 years old friends do not even know what is Tik Tok...

LOL!
Written by lyceum
6 days ago

Erik: You are right about that! ;) That is why I will not be on TikTok. I have some personal reasons for not using this services too.

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by erikemanuelli
2 days ago

Can you please share these personal reasons, Martin? ;)
Written by lyceum
7 days ago

Erik: Thanks for sharing this post. It gives me more reason why I shouldn't join TikTok. ;) The service is not catering to my target audience at all.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Janice Wald
6 days ago

Hi Erik,

How do you know that your target audience is not using TikTok?

Thanks,

Janice
Written by erikemanuelli
6 days ago

Hi Martin,

good to hear you liked this post.

Yes, understanding your audience is one of the most important steps in succeeding!
Written by pvariel
7 days ago

Very interesting and informative post Erik. I just joined the TikTok community.

Though I know about this but never knew the vast marketing opportunities with it.

Thanks for sharing this indepth post on tiktok and the marketing strategies.

Have a great time.

Phil
Written by erikemanuelli
2 days ago

Thanks for the good feedback, Phil :)
Written by lyceum
7 days ago

Phil: I will not use TikTok. I could tell my reasons in a private message to you, if you are interested to hear my views.

Best Premises,

Martin
