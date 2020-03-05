I have now published 100 episodes of EGO NetCast. Thanks to: you, the listeners, guests, co-hosts, service providers, clients, Meetup participants, conference attendees, and to Prodos who started Solid Vox, back in the day… How should I celebrate my milestone?
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
- Prodos - Solid Vox podcast network
- Leap Day, February 29
- Appearances on Podchaser
Leap Forward to the C Milestone [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://egoist.blogspot.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on March 5, 2020 12:30 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments