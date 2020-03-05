16
Leap Forward to the C Milestone [podcast]

I have now published 100 episodes of EGO NetCast. Thanks to: you, the listeners, guests, co-hosts, service providers, clients, Meetup participants, conference attendees, and to Prodos who started Solid Vox, back in the day… How should I celebrate my milestone?

Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

- Prodos - Solid Vox podcast network
- Leap Day, February 29
- Appearances on Podchaser


