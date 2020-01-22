Listen to the Philip Verghese Ariel podcast to learn more about BizSugar, Philipscom and host of the EGO NetCast Podcast Martin Lindeskog.
In his latest EGO NetCast podcast interview featuring BizSugar members, Martin Lindeskog spoke with Philip Verghese, also known by his username ‘Ariel”.
Philip shared some information about his native India, his background and websites and his love of tea which he shares with Martin.
what a joy to see this, Thanks for sharing it here. Great Shout Out!
I appreciate you and Gail for this amazing share.
So glad to be part of this amazing community, I just shared and tagged you on FB twitter, LinkedIn and few other social sites.
Have a great weekend and. Season's Greetings from pvariel.com
Best
~ Phil
All the Best,
Martin