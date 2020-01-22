16
Vote
2 Comment
Listen to the Philip Verghese Ariel podcast to learn more about BizSugar, Philipscom and host of the EGO NetCast Podcast Martin Lindeskog.

In his latest EGO NetCast podcast interview featuring BizSugar members, Martin Lindeskog ​spoke with Philip Verghese​, also known by his username ‘Ariel”.

Philip shared some information about his native India, his background and websites and his love of tea which he shares with Martin.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by pvariel
4 days ago

Hi Martin,

what a joy to see this, Thanks for sharing it here. Great Shout Out!

I appreciate you and Gail for this amazing share.

So glad to be part of this amazing community, I just shared and tagged you on FB twitter, LinkedIn and few other social sites.

Have a great weekend and. Season's Greetings from pvariel.com

Best

~ Phil
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 days ago

Phil: Thanks for your kind words! Talk to you soon again! :)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company