16
Vote
0 Comment
Pinterest pins really last longer than any other social share. Have you ever checked out a referral from your Google analytics to find it was a pin from months ago or even more than a year?

Would that ever happen from a month-old tweet, Instagram post, or even on a Facebook post?

Furthermore, higher-quality pins can continue to gain repins and engagement for a year or more, making this social media platform a wise choice for long-term social engagement.

Now, the average quality pin does have a lifetime of approximately four months.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company