Pinterest pins really last longer than any other social share. Have you ever checked out a referral from your Google analytics to find it was a pin from months ago or even more than a year?
Would that ever happen from a month-old tweet, Instagram post, or even on a Facebook post?
Furthermore, higher-quality pins can continue to gain repins and engagement for a year or more, making this social media platform a wise choice for long-term social engagement.
Now, the average quality pin does have a lifetime of approximately four months.
Pinterest Pins Last Much Longer Than Tweets or Other Social Media Posts
From https://inspiretothrive.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on July 30, 2021 9:50 am
