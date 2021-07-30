Pinterest pins really last longer than any other social share. Have you ever checked out a referral from your Google analytics to find it was a pin from months ago or even more than a year?



Would that ever happen from a month-old tweet, Instagram post, or even on a Facebook post?



Furthermore, higher-quality pins can continue to gain repins and engagement for a year or more, making this social media platform a wise choice for long-term social engagement.



Now, the average quality pin does have a lifetime of approximately four months.

