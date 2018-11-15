Shout-out to Fellow Authors, Podcasters, and Tea Drinkers [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
This solo episode is a shout-out to fellow authors, podcasters, and tea drinkers! A comment on my first book on tea, “knocked” me down for a bit. I am back up now, contemplating on how I will find the “first, ten” and the smallest viable audience.
