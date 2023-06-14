In this video, Martin Lindeskog, a new media advisor and podcaster at Tea Party Media, explains what podcasting is and how it works. He describes a podcast as an audio blog with an RSS feed that allows subscribers to get notified when a new episode is released. Lindeskog discusses the different types of podcasts, including crime and horror, comedy, politics, news, sports, and history. He explains that podcasts can be very niche and geeky, or very broad and appeal to a wide audience.



Lindeskog believes everyone has a podcast inside themselves and that podcasting can be used for a variety of purposes, including spreading a message, promoting a business, and establishing oneself as an expert.

