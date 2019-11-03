Being available 24/7 has its advantages, but as we have seen tweet after tweet, it also has its drawbacks. For businesses with a social media presence, it means establishing a few rules of etiquette to avoid regrettable faux pas.

A new report and survey from Influence.co titled, “ Social Media Etiquette: Exploring the Code of Courtesy in the Age of Social Media,” looks at how people should act in the digital world.

For small businesses that now use social media to market their brand and engage with their audience, these precautions must be exercised. In the report, Influence says business must adapt to an evolving social media culture.

