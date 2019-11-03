17
Vote
0 Comment

These are the Biggest Social Media Faux Pas Today

These are the Biggest Social Media Faux Pas Today - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on November 3, 2019 4:27 pm
Being available 24/7 has its advantages, but as we have seen tweet after tweet, it also has its drawbacks. For businesses with a social media presence, it means establishing a few rules of etiquette to avoid regrettable faux pas.
A new report and survey from Influence.co titled, “ Social Media Etiquette: Exploring the Code of Courtesy in the Age of Social Media,” looks at how people should act in the digital world.
For small businesses that now use social media to market their brand and engage with their audience, these precautions must be exercised. In the report, Influence says business must adapt to an evolving social media culture.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company