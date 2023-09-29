16
Vote
0 Comment

TikTok Shop Introduces Shoppable Videos for Small Businesses

TikTok Shop Introduces Shoppable Videos for Small Businesses - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on September 29, 2023 9:22 am
TikTok has unveiled its latest venture – the TikTok Shop. The feature will introduce shoppable videos and LIVE streams right into users’ For You feeds, and it already has a massive potential audience with over 150 million users in the US,
With the viral trend #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, highlighting users’ eagerness to purchase products endorsed by their favorite creators, the TikTok Shop will fundamentally shift the way small businesses approach online marketing and sales.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company