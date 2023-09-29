TikTok has unveiled its latest venture – the TikTok Shop. The feature will introduce shoppable videos and LIVE streams right into users’ For You feeds, and it already has a massive potential audience with over 150 million users in the US,

With the viral trend #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, highlighting users’ eagerness to purchase products endorsed by their favorite creators, the TikTok Shop will fundamentally shift the way small businesses approach online marketing and sales.

