What is a Facebook Watch Party
Host a watch party with any public Facebook video (live or pre-recorded) and queue them up to watch with your friends and fans. Get your Facebook fans back and get more attention and love for your old videos that are sitting at the bottom of your page feed. Watch party notifications are reaching fans!
