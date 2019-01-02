17
What is a Facebook Watch Party

Host a watch party with any public Facebook video (live or pre-recorded) and queue them up to watch with your friends and fans. Get your Facebook fans back and get more attention and love for your old videos that are sitting at the bottom of your page feed. Watch party notifications are reaching fans!



Ileane: The combo of Facebook and Instagram will be one of the leading social media players over the years to come.

Martin
Ileane. Thanks for telling us about the Facebook Watch Party! ;)
Written by Ileane
Facebook keeps coming up with fun ideas to keep people on the platform and we can now add Watch Parties to the list! Thanks Martin.
