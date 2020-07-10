16
Wobbly Wrap Before Summer Break [podcast]

Wobbly Wrap Before Summer Break [podcast]
From http://egoist.blogspot.com
Made Hot by: bizyolk on July 10, 2020 9:19 am
And that’s a wrap, or not?

Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

- MatchMaker.fm
- BizSugar Member Spotlight
- Betsy Ross flag
- My newsletter, Lyceum Bulletin, on Revue
- Silver coin
- Shout-out



Comments


Written by pvariel
1 day 19 hours ago

Hey Martin,

Visited yesterday, and was typing a comment, but sad half way it disappeared!

Thoughts will come again today to write a comment. Have a great summer holidays.

Enjoy. Good and joyous time ahead

But Beware, BeSafe man, that Co... fellow is still there!

Phil
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 6 hours ago

Phil: Thanks for your comment here! Have you commented on my blog post too? Please, tell me more about that "co. fellow"... You could send me a message on Skype and we could have a phone conversation in the near future.

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

HI Martin, I hope you have a nice summer break! Listening to it now :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Lisa: Thanks for listening! :) I have a (sort of) summer break! ;) I will tell you more about the situation, in the near future.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Latest Comments
