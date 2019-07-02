The entrepreneur’s challenge is to effectively communicate their value proposition, not only to customers, but also to vendors, partners, investors, and their own team. Especially for technical founders, this is normally all about presenting impressive facts. But in reality facts only go so far. Stories often work better, because humans don’t always make rational decisions.
10 Ways To Make Your Business Memorable With A StoryPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on July 2, 2019 9:11 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments