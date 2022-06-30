16
Vote
0 Comment

5 Secrets That Make Jeff Bezos The Leader Of The Pack

5 Secrets That Make Jeff Bezos The Leader Of The Pack - https://www.linkedin.com Avatar Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on June 30, 2022 8:47 pm
Jeff Bezos is one of the world’s most admired entrepreneurs, primarily because of his humble style and his growth from a regular person background to a current net worth in the neighborhood of $200 billion dollars. He is the founder, CEO, and ten percent owner of Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce retailer, with an estimated employee count now approaching one million.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company