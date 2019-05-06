16
I’ve always been a bit confused about the difference in a business context between a coach and a mentor. According to many pundits, a mentor shows you the right way based on experience, while a coach brings out the best in you, then let’s you find your own way. Based on my own experience on both sides of the fence, we can all benefit from either, and need the best of both.



Written by lyceum
I have to check out the book (Trillion Dollar Coach) mentioned in the post.
