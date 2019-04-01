Fundraising is brutal. Actually, according to Paul Graham of Y-Combinator fame, “Raising money is the second hardest part of starting a startup. The hardest part is making something people want.” More startups may fail for that reason, but a close second is the difficulty of raising money.
6 Actions To Find The Perfect Angel For Your StartupPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on April 1, 2019 6:08 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments