Marketing is everything these days. You can have the best technology, but if customers don’t know you exist, or they don’t know how your technology solves a real problem for them, your startup will fail. Yet I see many technology entrepreneurs that focus on the basics of marketing too little and too late.
6 Keys To Marketing That Many Entrepreneurs OverlookPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on August 9, 2019 1:33 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
lyceum
-
logistico
-
marketingvalue
-
LimeWood
-
deanuk
-
MasterMinuteman
-
businessgross
-
fusionswim
-
sophia2
-
leonesimmy
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
FutureVision
-
businessluv
-
profmarketing
-
MarketWiz
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
FastSwings
-
Mossmedia
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments