Many of the entrepreneurs I advise or invest with spend considerable time on the Internet, keeping up with technology, customers, and competitors, but very few feel the need for an early personal presence. In fact, some totally avoid it, assuming their product or solution will speak for itself later. They don’t realize that you need to build positives early, to offset any negatives later.
6 Ways To Make You An Entrepreneur Before The ProductPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on December 5, 2021 11:19 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments