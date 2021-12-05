16
Vote
0 Comment

6 Ways To Make You An Entrepreneur Before The Product

6 Ways To Make You An Entrepreneur Before The Product - https://www.linkedin.com Avatar Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on December 5, 2021 11:19 am
Many of the entrepreneurs I advise or invest with spend considerable time on the Internet, keeping up with technology, customers, and competitors, but very few feel the need for an early personal presence. In fact, some totally avoid it, assuming their product or solution will speak for itself later. They don’t realize that you need to build positives early, to offset any negatives later.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company