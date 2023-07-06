Entrepreneurs seem more quickly frustrated these days when their “million-dollar idea” doesn’t turn into a sustainable business overnight. They don’t realize that it takes many skills to build a business under the best of circumstances, and today’s world of instant gratification doesn’t leave room for the patience and practice to develop these skills.
Startup Professionals Musings: Entrepreneur Discipline Necessary For Business GrowthPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on July 6, 2023 1:15 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments