17
Vote
0 Comment

7 Keys to an Exponential Expansion of Your Market Impact

7 Keys to an Exponential Expansion of Your Market Impact - https://www.inc.com Avatar Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.inc.com 1 day 21 hours ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on April 19, 2024 8:14 am
To build a new business, founders need a laser focus on providing an innovative solution to a real problem. Once they achieve that initial traction, their focus needs to change for quicker growth. Most business owners dream of achieving the exponential expansion of Google or Amazon, but few business plans I see outline any strategy beyond simple marketing to make this happen.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company