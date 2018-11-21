17
Successful entrepreneurs are usually hard-driving, and highly focused on some specific goals, like being the dominant player in a given domain, or the low-priced provider of their product. Yet other entrepreneurs will talk for hours about all their ideas, and how they intend to change the world, but I don’t hear any specific goals or milestones.



Written by lyceum
1 hour 57 minutes ago

Marty: I have talked to the pioneer in the goal-setting field, Dr. Edwin A. Locke. This is a fascinating topic!
