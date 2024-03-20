16
Vote
0 Comment
Every business team has blind spots that limit their effectiveness and success, and due to ego, over-confidence, or deferential subordinates, many live totally in the dark. Some leaders are smart and humble enough to assume that they don't know what they don't know but lack an effective process for shining a light on their blind spots. Both are equally surprised by their every setback.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company