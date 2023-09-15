Today’s customers demand more than a good product; they expect a great customer experience. A few companies are leading the way, including Apple with their iPad and iPhone, offering irresistible stores with friendly experts, elegant packaging, and customer service that never ends. People love Apple’s whole customer experience, and willingly pay a premium for the product.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 User-Centered Design Guidelines To Thrill CustomersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on September 15, 2023 8:28 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments