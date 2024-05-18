With the advent of the internet, social media, and instant communication via texting, customer expectations for service, as part of their entire customer experience, have changed. They expect you to be there, to know their history as a customer, and to treat them with priority and respect. They tell their friends and the world everything, and a bad experience can kill your business.
8 Keys to Making Customer Service a More Positive ExperiencePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.inc.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on May 18, 2024 5:45 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments