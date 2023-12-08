Most aspiring new business owners and entrepreneurs have learned that it’s almost always quicker and easier to get cash from someone you know, rather than angel investors or professional investors (VCs). In fact, most investors “require” that you already have some investment from friends and family before they will even step up to the plate.
8 Strategies For Getting Business Financial Support From FriendsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 2 days ago
