Every new business owner tries to maximize his business growth by building and selling more solutions and services for the widest geographic area that he can support. This strategy is called “organic growth,” yet it alone may yield only a fraction of the potential you could achieve, unless you add the additional strategies of partnerships and M&A (mergers and acquisitions).
Alternatives To Grow Your Business and Get a Competitive Advantage
