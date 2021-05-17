If you have a great idea and a genuine desire to build a business, you should never be put off by a small budget. Why?
Because although it may not be as easy as it would if you had unlimited funds or the backing of a serious investor or two, it is perfectly possible to start a business on a shoestring budget, even in 2021.
Can You Start Your New Business on a Shoestring Budget in 2021?Posted by Inspiretothrive under Startups
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on May 17, 2021 8:14 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments