My son recently asked me: How Can We Start a Small Business Heading Into 2024? He was interested how to start a business for the upcoming year.



Starting a small business in 2024 requires careful planning and a solid strategy to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape. With the right approach, entrepreneurs can take advantage of emerging trends and technologies to position their business for success.



In this blog post, I will explore practical steps and essential considerations for launching a small business in the coming year.



You will also hear a podcast interview I did with a small business that is in it's 2nd year.

