Being an entrepreneur seems to be one of the most popular lifestyle aspirations these days. According to most definitions, anyone who starts a business is an entrepreneur, but most people don’t realize there are many startup types out there, and picking the wrong one can be just as disastrous as being stuck in a cubicle at work, or doing things with no interest and no skills.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Lifestyle Aspirations For Starting Your New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on October 4, 2023 10:45 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments