Hiten Shah is a pillar of the startup community having founded and run a handful of successful companies including FYI, Crazy Egg, and Kissmetrics. He has advised an additional 120 different startups. In this podcast you'll hear:



*His latest Remote Work Report

*His process for advising startups

*Lessons from his own past startups

*How he thinks about product-market fit

*His approach to KPI’s and analytics

*The Product Tradeoffs series he did with Patrick Campbell

*What he’s up to now with his venture FYI

