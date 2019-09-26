Hiten Shah is a pillar of the startup community having founded and run a handful of successful companies including FYI, Crazy Egg, and Kissmetrics. He has advised an additional 120 different startups. In this podcast you'll hear:
*His latest Remote Work Report
*His process for advising startups
*Lessons from his own past startups
*How he thinks about product-market fit
*His approach to KPI’s and analytics
*The Product Tradeoffs series he did with Patrick Campbell
*What he’s up to now with his venture FYI
