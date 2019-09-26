29
Hiten Shah is a pillar of the startup community having founded and run a handful of successful companies including FYI, Crazy Egg, and Kissmetrics. He has advised an additional 120 different startups. In this podcast you'll hear:

*His latest Remote Work Report
*His process for advising startups
*Lessons from his own past startups
*How he thinks about product-market fit
*His approach to KPI’s and analytics
*The Product Tradeoffs series he did with Patrick Campbell
*What he’s up to now with his venture FYI



Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Susan: Nice to see you here! :) I am doing fine. How are you doing? I like both to read books and listen to podcasts!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Susan: Do you listen to plenty of podcasts, nowadays?
- 0 +



Written by smpayton
9 hours ago

Martin!!! How are you? Frankly, I don't listen to podcasts. I can't absorb the info the way I can a book. You?
- 0 +



