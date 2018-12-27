Spotlight: PriceWaiter Plugin Helps Both Customers and RetailersPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on December 27, 2018 2:22 pm
Price comparison tools can help shoppers save money. But they can also help small retailers get their products in front of more people. PriceWaiter is a plugin that works to help both of those groups. You can read more about the tool and the company behind it.
