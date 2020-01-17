People who have been followers too long as an employee don’t realize how hard it is to be a leader. Every new entrepreneur has to initiate the right actions to be perceived as a leader in their chosen business domain by their team and by their customers, or the road to success and satisfaction will be lost along the way.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Attributes That Make You An Entrepreneur To FollowPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on January 17, 2020 1:43 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments