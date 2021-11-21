Innovation is the key to long-term business success, both in startups as well as established organizations. Yet every business and every entrepreneur I know struggles with this challenge, focused on hiring the right people and implementing the right process. Yet, in my experience the key seems to be more a discipline of innovative thinking from everyone, driven from the top.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Disciplines Every Entrepreneur Needs To PracticePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
