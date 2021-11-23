As an entrepreneur, you have to improvise and adapt quickly to survive and thrive in the face of the unpredictable challenges of the market. But this improvisation a not a comedy, although there are some distinct correlations, in relation to reacting, adapting, and communicating. In business and in comedy, you win most often with “Yes, and …” instead of “Yes, but ….”
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Keys To Adapting Quickly To A New Venture CulturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on November 23, 2021 12:35 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments