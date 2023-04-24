As a startup advisor in this age of the entrepreneur, I see many more startups, but innovation is still hard to find. The most common proposals I hear are for yet another social networking site (200 on Wikipedia), or another dating site/app (over 1500 in the USA). Startups which display real innovation, such as alternative energy sources and new medical treatments, are still rare.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Keys To Real Innovation In Your Next New Business
