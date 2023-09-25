How many entrepreneurs do you know that “almost” made it big? Startups are very risky, and most fail. Yet entrepreneurship is one of the fastest growing trends in business today. Surveys show that entrepreneurs are among the happiest people in the world, despite the challenges. Yet it would pay real dividends to know at the start what separates the “also-rans” from the winners.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Business Realities Every Entrepreneur Needs To KnowPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on September 25, 2023 5:56 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments