Is your strategy as a business leader to be a first-mover or a follower? Despite the fact that most of the CEOs I advise would claim to be in the first category, when I dig deeper I find that at best they are fast followers, due to the time consuming challenges of transforming any business in this digital age. Fast change today requires commitment and an adaptive learning culture at all levels.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Forces That Kill Momentum For Business First-MoversPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on March 21, 2020 3:09 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
10 hours ago