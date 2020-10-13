People with a victim mentality should never be entrepreneurs. We all know the role of starting and running a business is unpredictable, and has a high risk of failure. For people with a victim mentality, this fear of failure alone will almost certainly make it a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Indications That A New Venture May Not Be For YouPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on October 13, 2020 7:28 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments