Most aspiring entrepreneurs are convinced that the strength of their initial idea somehow defines them as a leader, as well as the success potential of their derivative business. In my experience, it’s a lot more complicated than that. It takes leadership ability, as well as a good idea, to make a successful entrepreneur, and great leaders evolve from key leadership decisions along the way.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Key Initiatives Define The Ultimate Startup LeaderPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on September 29, 2022 9:05 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments