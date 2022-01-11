It’s easy to say to people on your team that they must be accountable for their actions, but it’s not so easy to tell them how to do it. It’s even harder to give them the mindset of wanting to be accountable. In fact, many business leaders forget that they are the role model for accountability, and don’t audit their own actions to make sure that they always practice what they preach.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Keys To Establishing A Caring Culture In Your TeamPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on January 11, 2022 6:36 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments