One of the business ironies that many new business owners have learned the hard way in the past is that ideas that are truly disruptive carry the highest risk of failure, take the longest to gain traction, and thus are the least likely to get external funding. Some entrepreneurs stick with incremental solutions, avoiding more transformational or adaptive solutions implying disruptive change.
6 Principles for Developing a Disruptive Innovation Mindset
