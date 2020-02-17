Business partnerships have traditionally been agreements to drive more transactions than either company could do alone. The new paradigm, driven by disruptive technologies, cloud-served supercomputing, and the new generation of young adults with global empathy, is partnering and giving something now for a competitive advantage in the future.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Strategies For Startup Partnering To Win Long Term
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
February 17, 2020
