As an advisor to business executives and owners, I often hear discussions about employee accountability, almost always focusing on the negative. Phrases like “holding people accountable” imply negative consequences or punishment, rather than rewards or providing the freedom and coaching to team members to choose their own actions, and pursue what matters most to them.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Essential Leadership Practices Raise AccountabilityPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 9 days ago
