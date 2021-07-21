One of the business ironies that many entrepreneurs have learned the hard way in the past is that ideas which are truly disruptive carry the highest risk of failure, take the longest to gain traction, and thus are the least likely to get external funding. So some entrepreneurs stick with incremental solutions, avoiding more transformational or adaptive solutions implying disruptive change.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Keys To Getting Beyond Basic Incremental InnovationPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on July 21, 2021 11:42 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments