Marketing is everything these days. You can have the best technology, but if customers don’t know you exist, or they don’t know how your technology solves a real problem for them, your startup will fail. Yet I see many technology entrepreneurs that focus on the basics of marketing too little and too late.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Marketing Specifics That Apply To Every New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on May 10, 2022 3:00 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments