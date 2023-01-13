As an entrepreneur mentor and startup investor, I see with sadness the 50 to 90 percent that fail. If you ask them for a reason, most will insist that they couldn’t get funding, or they ran out of money too early. But I’m not convinced that it’s as simple as that. Many are just not facing the reality that their passion had a critical business flaw.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Mistakes Often Made By Entrepreneurs Due To Passion
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on January 13, 2023 10:57 am
