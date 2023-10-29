Well over 25 years ago, Michael E. Gerber wrote a best-selling business book called The E-Myth: Why Most Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It. The E-Myth (“Entrepreneurial Myth”) is the mistaken belief that most businesses are started by people with tangible business skills, when in fact most are started by “technicians” who know nothing about running a business. Hence most fail.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Ways To Make Sure You Are Working On Your Business
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com
October 29, 2023
