It seems that most of you entrepreneurs I meet in my role as business advisor are convinced that starting a new business requires equity investors, exponential growth, and a plan to go public via IPO. I often recommend a less painful alternative, called the lifestyle entrepreneur approach, where your focus is on making a living and a work-life balance, rather than changing the world.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Advantages That Local Small Business Owners EnjoyPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on November 15, 2020 11:33 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments