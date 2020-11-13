The road to becoming an entrepreneur is a journey, and it’s not a short trip. In my efforts of assist aspiring business owners like you, I find that too many see it as a short sprint to get over that one hurdle, like finding that innovative idea, or attracting an investor. In reality, I find that there are multiple stages to the process, each requiring a unique mindset and focused effort along the way.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Entrepreneur Stages Help You Assess Your Progress
Posted by martinzwilling
