Many aspiring entrepreneurs are looking to the Internet as an opportunity to get rich quick, instead of a place where you can start a business you love, for very little capital and minimal technical expertise. The reality is that if you build a business you love, you may in fact make big money, but if you start a business to get rich, you will probably fail.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Keys To Making Many Millions In A Business You LovePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on October 27, 2021 10:44 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments