Do you have an invention that you believe is worth a million dollars? In fact, it could be worth much more than that, if you are able to use it to kickstart a successful business. Unfortunately, many inventors I know are stuck at this stage, being great technologists, but not so great as entrepreneurs. As a result, their inventions languish and never make them a dollar.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Keys To Transforming Your Invention Into A BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on August 30, 2020 1:44 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments